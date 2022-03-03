Argentina seals $45 bln IMF staff agreement as Congress waits

Argentina has sealed a $45-billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, the country's government and the IMF said on Thursday, after talks to iron out the final wrinkles of the agreement. "After intense negotiations, the national government managed to seal an agreement with the IMF," the Economy Ministry said in a statement, adding the deal would be sent to Congress on Thursday and would look to refinance some $45 billion.

The IMF said in a statement that the two sides had reached a staff-level agreement on an extended fund facility. Argentina's Congress still needs to approve the agreement, which follows over a year of talks that have weighed on bond prices and limited the country's access to credit.

The IMF deal, which will roll over a failed $57 billion credit facility from 2018, is key to the grains-producing country stabilizing its crisis-hit economy amid rampant inflation and dwindling foreign currency reserves. Presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said the toughest area of agreement had been over how to raise energy prices, kept low by subsidies of some $11 billion last year.

"The tariff issue was one of the most discussed and intensely negotiated," she told a press conference earlier on Thursday. "But an understanding and a path have been achieved that take care of the most vulnerable and makes headway on the construction of reasonable tariffs that allow us to focus spending to generate employment and boost the economy."

Swift approval in Congress is key as Argentina races to finalize the deal ahead of a payment cliff this month, where it faces a maturity of some $2.8 billion. President Alberto Fernandez told Congress on Wednesday that if the agreement is approved the country would begin making payments to the IMF in 2026 and complete repayment by 2034.

In January, Argentina's government announced that it had reached an understanding in principle with the IMF to replace the failed loan from 2018. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said then that there was still much work to be done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)