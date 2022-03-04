Left Menu

Iran says 'extra efforts' needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran said on Thursday "extra efforts" were needed to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and that issues remained to be dealt with as indirect talks with the United States continued. "#ViennaTalks still continue. Extra efforts needed," he said.

"#ViennaTalks still continue. Premature good news does not substitute good agreement," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

"Premature good news does not substitute good agreement. Nobody can say the deal is done, until all the outstanding remaining issues are resolved. Extra efforts needed," he said.

