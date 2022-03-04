Left Menu

Poland says its citizens should leave Russia and Belarus

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 01:17 IST
  • Poland

The Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday Polish citizens should leave Russia and Belarus due to the situation in Ukraine. "We recommend Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Russian Federation should leave its territory using available commercial and private transport," it said, adding travel options were limited due to flights between the two countries being suspended.

It issued a similar recommendation regarding Belarus, adding: "In the event of a drastic deterioration of the security situation, a closure of borders or other unforeseen situations, evacuation may turn out to be considerably difficult or even impossible."

