Poland says its citizens should leave Russia and Belarus
- Country:
- Poland
The Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday Polish citizens should leave Russia and Belarus due to the situation in Ukraine. "We recommend Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Russian Federation should leave its territory using available commercial and private transport," it said, adding travel options were limited due to flights between the two countries being suspended.
It issued a similar recommendation regarding Belarus, adding: "In the event of a drastic deterioration of the security situation, a closure of borders or other unforeseen situations, evacuation may turn out to be considerably difficult or even impossible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian Federation
- Polish
- Belarus
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is 'false'
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov