Argentina seals $45 bln IMF staff agreement, will now go to Congress

Argentina has sealed a $45-billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, the country's government and the IMF said on Thursday, after talks to iron out the final wrinkles of the agreement. "After intense negotiations, the national government managed to seal an agreement with the IMF," the Economy Ministry said in a statement, adding the deal would be sent to Congress on Thursday and would look to refinance some $45 billion.

The IMF said the two sides had reached a staff-level agreement on a 30-month extended fund facility, including a program to tame high inflation, reduce monetary financing of the fiscal deficit, and deliver positive real interest rates. The deal, which will roll over a failed $57 billion credit facility from 2018, is key to the grains-producing country stabilizing its crisis-hit economy amid rampant inflation and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Argentina's Congress and the IMF board still need to approve the agreement, which follows over a year of talks that have weighed on bond prices and limited the country's access to global credit markets. The country's sovereign bonds, mired in distressed territory, showed little immediate reaction, ending flat for the day. The peso currency rose in popular alternative markets.

"Notably, the impact of the first news that the government would get an IMF deal on Argentine dollar bonds was surprisingly small," said William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics. "It's perhaps a bit too early to judge the market reaction to Argentina's IMF deal. It seems likely that it will spur a rally in the U.S. dollar debt market, although investors may wait to see all the details."

ENERGY TARIFFS IN FOCUS Presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said the toughest area of agreement had been over how to raise energy prices, kept low by subsidies of some $11 billion last year.

"The tariff issue was one of the most discussed and intensely negotiated," she told a press conference earlier on Thursday. "But an understanding and a path have been achieved that take care of the most vulnerable and makes headway on the construction of reasonable tariffs that allow us to focus spending to generate employment and boost the economy."

The IMF said the new program would look to improve public finances with policies including "reducing non-targeted energy subsidies and reorienting towards more productive social and infrastructure investment." Swift approval in Congress is key as Argentina races to finalize the deal ahead of a payment cliff this month, where it faces a maturity of some $2.8 billion.

President Alberto Fernandez told Congress on Wednesday that if the agreement is approved the country would begin making payments to the IMF in 2026 and complete repayment by 2034. In January, Argentina's government announced that it had reached an understanding in principle with the IMF to replace the failed loan from 2018. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said then that there was still much work to be done.

