U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to travel to Turkey, Spain, others March 4-11
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Turkey, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt from March 4 to 11, the State Department said on Thursday.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be among the topics during her talks with officials in Turkey and Spain, the State Department said.
