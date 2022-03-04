Left Menu

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to travel to Turkey, Spain, others March 4-11

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 01:33 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to travel to Turkey, Spain, others March 4-11
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Turkey, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt from March 4 to 11, the State Department said on Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be among the topics during her talks with officials in Turkey and Spain, the State Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022