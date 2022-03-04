Left Menu

Mexico's Citibanamex to invest 1.4 bln pesos to open 1,200 branches

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 01:40 IST
Mexico's Citibanamex to invest 1.4 bln pesos to open 1,200 branches
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Citibanamex, one of Mexico's largest banks, is spending 1.4 billion pesos to open 1,200 branches throughout the country, a top executive said Thursday.

"We are making profound changes," said Corporate Director of Commercial Banking Daniel Garduno said in a news conference for the bank, whose consumer unit is set to change hands in the next two years through a sale announced in January.

Also Read: U.S. Supreme Court to hear 'remain in Mexico' immigration dispute

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022