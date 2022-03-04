Mexico's Citibanamex to invest 1.4 bln pesos to open 1,200 branches

Citibanamex, one of Mexico's largest banks, is spending 1.4 billion pesos to open 1,200 branches throughout the country, a top executive said Thursday.

"We are making profound changes," said Corporate Director of Commercial Banking Daniel Garduno said in a news conference for the bank, whose consumer unit is set to change hands in the next two years through a sale announced in January.

