BRIEF-Russia's Aeroflot, reacting to exclusion from Sabre ticket booking software, says it will continue to carry passengers - RIA news agency
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 01:43 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Sabre Corp:
* RUSSIA'S AEROFLOT, REACTING TO EXCLUSION FROM SABRE TICKET BOOKING SOFTWARE, SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO CARRY PASSENGERS -RIA NEWS AGENCY
* AEROFLOT SAYS IT IS COOOPERATING WITH A NUMBER OF PROVIDERS AND HAS ITS OWN SYSTEM THAT ALLOWS SALES AGENTS TO DEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE AIRLINE -RIA NEWS AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Also Read: Manchester United drop Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights amid Ukraine crisis
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AEROFLOT
Advertisement