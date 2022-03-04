Left Menu

BRIEF-Russia's Aeroflot, reacting to exclusion from Sabre ticket booking software, says it will continue to carry passengers - RIA news agency

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:47 IST
Representative image
* RUSSIA'S AEROFLOT, REACTING TO EXCLUSION FROM SABRE TICKET BOOKING SOFTWARE, SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO CARRY PASSENGERS -RIA NEWS AGENCY

* AEROFLOT SAYS IT IS COOOPERATING WITH A NUMBER OF PROVIDERS AND HAS ITS OWN SYSTEM THAT ALLOWS SALES AGENTS TO DEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE AIRLINE -RIA NEWS AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

