PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK watchdog approves Cellnex purchase of 6,000 British mobile towers https://on.ft.com/3K9nRaW - Melrose delays investor payout over Ukraine market turmoil https://on.ft.com/3HERLlY

- UK to shut out Russian aviation companies from insurance sector https://on.ft.com/36Up0Vv - UK seeks investors for nuclear plant as it eases out China's CGN https://on.ft.com/3hzuM11

Overview - Britain's competition watchdog on Thursday approved Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex's acquisition of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's 6,000 British assets if it sells at least 1,000 mobile phone towers.

- Jet and automotive parts supplier Melrose Industries said on Thursday it was delaying a shareholder payout as global markets reel from the impact of Ukraine crisis. - The UK government on Thursday said it will shut Russian space and aviation companies out of its international markets for insurance and reinsurance, as it widens its financial sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

- The UK government is seeking financial advisers to raise billions of pounds for the proposed Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk, as ministers move to remove Chinese state backed group CGN from the project. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)