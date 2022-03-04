Left Menu

Mexico c.bank deputy gov warns rate hikes could slow economic recovery

Inflation is the bank's top concern, which it must balance with a stagnant economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decisions, Heath noted.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 08:15 IST
A deputy governor of Mexico's central bank on Thursday cautioned against interest rate hikes, saying they could complicate an economic rebound in Latin America's second-largest economy. "We have a stagnant economy; obviously higher rates are not going to help us get out of the recession faster," Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said at a bank conference.

Heath voted with the majority of the bank’s five board members in early February to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 6%. The hike was the sixth consecutive increase by the bank, known as Banxico. Mexico's economy last year narrowly avoided entering a "technical recession," in which an economy shrinks for two consecutive quarters, after it contracted by 0.7% in the third quarter and was flat in the fourth quarter, according to GDP data released in February.

Inflation is the bank's top concern, which it must balance with a stagnant economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decisions, Heath noted. Last month he said he expected interest rate rises by the Fed could limit Banxico's monetary policy.

Although the Ukraine crisis does not pose a significant risk to Mexico's economic growth, it could still pressure inflation further, Heath added. He also noted that Banxico was "happy" with the recent performance of the peso.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

