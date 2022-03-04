Left Menu

U.S. waives COVID test for Americans leaving Russia, Belarus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 09:03 IST
The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home, the State Department said on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it would exercise its discretion to allow travel by U.S. citizens, permanent residents and holders of valid immigrant visas who were in either country by a Feb. 28 cut-off date.

Earlier, it made a similar waiver for Americans leaving Ukraine who had been in the country by Feb. 10.

