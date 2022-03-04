Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by nearly 700 points

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 698.60 points and Nifty down by 207 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 10:01 IST
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by nearly 700 points
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 698.60 points and Nifty down by 207 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 698.60 points or trading at 54404.08 and down by 1.27 per cent at 9.40 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16291 at 9:40 am, down by 207 points or 1.25 per cent. On the Sensex, all sectors other than the metal sector are trading with negative bias. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022