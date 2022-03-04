Left Menu

China stocks fall amid geopolitical tensions; parliamentary meet in focus

China stocks fell on Friday amid geopolitical tensions and worries around the property market, with investors nervously eyeing clues on easing steps at the upcoming Congress meeting. ** The CSI Computer Index retreated 1.8%, while new energy vehicles declined 2.3%. ** "The latest developments in global geopolitical tension, property market uncertainties, and the COVID-19 situation cause heightened concerns," said Morgan Stanley in a note.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-03-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 10:31 IST
China stocks fall amid geopolitical tensions; parliamentary meet in focus
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Friday amid geopolitical tensions and worries around the property market, with investors nervously eyeing clues on easing steps at the upcoming Congress meeting. The CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 4,509.53 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,458.30.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.7% to 21,867.45. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.5% to 7,699.14. ** China's parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, when it is expected to unveil more stimulus to ease a growth slowdown in a politically sensitive year, with war in Ukraine adding fresh uncertainty.

** China's central bank may cut a key policy interest rate this month, the official China Daily reported on Friday. ** Real estate developers lost 1.7%, and banks edged down 1%.

** The number of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments more than doubled in February from a month earlier as the Chinese property sector continued to struggle with a liquidity crisis. ** The CSI Computer Index retreated 1.8%, while new energy vehicles declined 2.3%.

** "The latest developments in global geopolitical tension, property market uncertainties, and the COVID-19 situation cause heightened concerns," said Morgan Stanley in a note. ** The research firm also said investors should "remain cautious and watch for inflection after the NPC (National People's Congress) and 4Q earnings results."

** Hong Kong stocks tracked a slump in Asian equity markets as investors took fright from reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index plummeted more than 4% to a record low, with Meituan, Alibaba and Tencent down between 3.8% and 7.1%.

** Hang Seng Finance Index dropped 2%, while the consumer discretionary index plunged more than 4%. ** While many property developers fell amid real estate woes, Country Garden jumped 6.3% after it signed a deal for 15 billion yuan ($2.37 billion) in M&A facilities with China Merchants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022