Himachal CM presents Budget for 2022-23; MLALAD fund raised to Rs 2 cr

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 11:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Presenting the Budget 2022-23 in the state Assembly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced to increase the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund from the existing Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore.

The MLALAD fund has been increased by Rs 20 lakh.

Presenting his fifth and last budget for the fiscal 2021-22 of the current government, Thakur stated that a total increase of Rs 90 lakh had been made in the MLALAD fund during his government.

Thakur also announced to increase the discretionary grant for MLAs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for the next fiscal.

A total of 789 plans from NABARD worth Rs 3,200 crore had been approved during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress government, whereas the current government got approval of 826 plans from NABARD worth Rs 3,452 crore, he added.

