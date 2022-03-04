Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO

Left Menu

Kapoor will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India, Jalan added.Kapoor said, I am looking forward to getting back to aviation.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Grounded carrier Jet Airways Friday announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer.

His appointment to the post comes days after the airline brought in former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatileka as the chief financial officer.

Kapoor, who is currently the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, has been associated with budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir as well as with full-service carrier Vistara in various capacities in the past.

He will join Jet Airways on April 4, the airline said.

Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, is in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

''Sanjiv (Kapoor) is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanor to stitch a team together.

''I always believe in investing in human capital and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone's expectation,'' said Murari Lal Jalan, lead partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways. Kapoor will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India, Jalan added.

Kapoor said, ''I am looking forward to getting back to aviation. Even though Jet Airways has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers who miss it every day and can't wait for it to take to the skies again.'' He added he looks forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age.

