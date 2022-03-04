Huhtamaki India Awarded for Excellence in Packaging at ET Polymers Excellence Award 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Huhtamaki India Ltd, a leading provider of primary consumer packaging and decorative labelling solutions in India – and part of Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions based in Finland – has been recognised for ‘Excellence in Packaging’ at the 6th edition of the Economic Times Polymers Awards 2022.

The Economic Times Polymers Awards 2022 received more than 400 entries across segments including Packaging. The platform recognizes brands that have excelled in the right use of plastics across different segments including Automotive, Consumer Durables, Electricals & Electronics, Packaging, Recycling, Houseware & Kitchenware, Toys & Playing Equipment, and an Open Category.

The award recognised innovation for the ‘Limited Edition Variable Festive Tea Packs’ that were produced by Huhtamaki India. These packs were launched as festive-edition packs to commemorate Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, India. The design of the five packs celebrates the essence of five special days of the festival – from the 6th to the 10th day.

The five variable designs were engraved on a single set of cylinders representing each day of the Durga Puja festival from Sashti (6th day) to Vijaya Dashmi (10th day). All designs share the same theme. When the five individual designs are put together, they form one large canvas for branding in retail shelves with beautiful storytelling and visual appeal, paying homage to the traditional elements associated with the festivities.

All five variable pack designs were produced with matching halftones and each design contains variable graphics with intricate elements – representing significant events for each festive day starting with the arrival of Goddess, to the beats of dhol and ending with sindhur khela. “While we strongly believe that packaging plays a crucial role in protecting the products, innovative packaging also supports in building brands and opening new opportunities in new markets. We continuously leverage our rich experience and strong technical capabilities to help brands provide personalisation, sustainability and accessibility in the packaging arena,” said Ashwini kumar Singh, Head of Innovation & Product Development, Huhtamaki India.

Recently, Huhtamaki India was also honoured at the prestigious IFCA STAR Awards 2021 with four packaging awards at the grand award ceremony that was held along with the IFCA Seminar ''Packaging – Continuous Enabler for Creating Value'' and the ‘SIES SOP Star Awards 2021’, which now qualifies Huhtamaki India to contest in the prestigious WorldStar 2023 awards. Huhtamaki is committed to delivering sustainable packaging solutions and leverages its knowledge and expertise to produce innovative and sustainable solutions that are positioned to support consumers and the planet. Huhtamaki is committed to making its entire range of products recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. About Huhtamaki Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.

