Israel, UAE reach security deal to allow all flights, Israeli agency says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:20 IST
  • Israel

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed a security arrangement that will allow Israeli airlines to resume a full schedule of flights to Dubai, the Shin Bet security agency said on Friday.

A dispute over airport security in Dubai had forced them to cut back services.

