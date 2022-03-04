Left Menu

Rouble mixed near record lows in volatile Moscow trade

Analysts said the move to hike the commission to 30% for purchases of currencies like the dollar, euro and British pound had led to a surge in demand for other currencies like the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen. In another move to try to stabilise wildly fluctuating markets, the Moscow Exchange on Friday also imposed a ban on short selling of euro currency and stock instruments.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:24 IST
Rouble mixed near record lows in volatile Moscow trade
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The rouble was mixed in volatile Moscow trade early on Friday, gaining against the dollar but falling against the euro, as investors assessed conflicting signals about the economic and geopolitical outlooks. Overnight, ratings agency S&P cut Russia's credit rating deeper into junk territory, less than a week after dropping it from investment grade, as international sanctions over the war in Ukraine ramped up chances of a default.

There were signs of tentative progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, with the countries agreeing on the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Russia's invasion, but no major resolution. "Uncertainty lingers - the negotiations thus far have failed to deliver a breakthrough," BCS Global Markets said in a research note.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was more than 3% stronger against the dollar at 102.0 having earlier neared the record low of 118.35 it hit on Thursday. Against the euro, the Russian currency weakened 2% to 120.0. The Moscow Exchange's stock section remained largely closed on Friday, a fifth day of restrictions imposed by the central bank.

On Friday the Russian central bank lowered the commission on foreign exchange purchases by individuals via brokers to 12% from 30%. Analysts said the move to hike the commission to 30% for purchases of currencies like the dollar, euro and British pound had led to a surge in demand for other currencies like the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.

In another move to try to stabilise wildly fluctuating markets, the Moscow Exchange on Friday also imposed a ban on short selling of euro currency and stock instruments. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022