Left Menu

Russia offers fast-track bankruptcy to departing companies

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:32 IST
Russia offers fast-track bankruptcy to departing companies
Andrei Belousov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Foreign companies that want to leave Russia will receive fast-tracked bankruptcy protections or can hand their stakes over to local managers until they return to Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia in punishment for its invasion of Ukraine have prompted dozens of global companies to pause operations in the country and some, including energy majors BP and Shell, have said they will exit the country entirely. The fast-track bankruptcy plan "will support the employment and social well-being of citizens so that bona fide entrepreneurs can ensure the effective functioning of business", the government said in a statement on Telegram.

Foreign companies could also simply just stay in Russia, Belousov added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022