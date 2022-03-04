Impact of Ukraine invasion on Spanish tourism will be small, minister says
The negative impact the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia will have on the Spanish tourism industry is likely to be small, Spanish Tourism Minister said on Friday.
She said her ministry is preparing advertising campaigns in the U.S. to boost the number of tourists eager to cross the Atlantic to compensate for the shortfall. Over 31 million tourists visited Spain in 2021, of which only 134,242 were Russians, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).
