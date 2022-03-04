Impact of Ukraine invasion on Spanish tourism will be small, minister says

The negative impact the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia will have on the Spanish tourism industry is likely to be small, Spanish Tourism Minister said on Friday. "The volume of Russian tourists was already very small because of the pandemic," Minister Reyes Maroto said on local TV station TVE.

She said her ministry is preparing advertising campaigns in the U.S. to boost the number of tourists eager to cross the Atlantic to compensate for the shortfall. Over 31 million tourists visited Spain in 2021, of which only 134,242 were Russians, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)