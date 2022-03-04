Left Menu

Death toll from Russian air strikes on Chernihiv city rises to 47, local authorities say

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Forty-seven people were killed in Russian air strikes on a residential district of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, regional authorities said on Friday, updating an earlier death toll of 33 killed.

Rescue work had to be suspended on Thursday due to heavy shelling, according to the local emergency services.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

