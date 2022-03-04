Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:20 IST
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has operated three flights from Romania and Hungary to the Hindon airbase near here between Thursday night and Friday morning carrying 630 Indians who were stranded amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The IAF joined the government's Operation Ganga on Thursday morning when it brought 798 Indians on four evacuation flights from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Hungary's Budapest and Polish city Rzeszow to Hindon airbase.

Till date, the IAF has evacuated a total of 1,428 Indians on seven flights, all of which have been operated through its C-17 aircraft.

''Three more IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindon airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary,'' the IAF said on Twitter on Friday.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022