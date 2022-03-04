Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra partners with CSC Grameen e-Store

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:52 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra partners with CSC Grameen e-Store
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday said it has partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a government of India initiative, to deepen connections with over 7 lakh villages in India.

The partnership will harness CSC Grameen's digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real-time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets, the company said in a statement.

Using CSC's path-breaking digital tools, the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) would explain product features to customers and share the purchase intent with M&M for further action by authorised Mahindra dealers, it added.

Through the association, CSC VLE network will serve as M&M touchpoints in over 7 lakh villages across India, further aiding and simplifying the process of enquiries and purchases, the company added.

M&M said customers can visit their nearest CSC VLE store to make an inquiry about select vehicles such as Bolero, Bolero Neo, Scorpio, XUV 300, Marazzo, Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck.

This will be processed digitally by the VLE to facilitate information, test drive and or delivery by an authorised Mahindra dealer, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022