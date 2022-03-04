Mahindra & Mahindra partners with CSC Grameen e-Store

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday said it has partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a government of India initiative, to deepen connections with over 7 lakh villages in India.

The partnership will harness CSC Grameen's digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real-time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets, the company said in a statement.

Using CSC's path-breaking digital tools, the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) would explain product features to customers and share the purchase intent with M&M for further action by authorised Mahindra dealers, it added.

Through the association, CSC VLE network will serve as M&M touchpoints in over 7 lakh villages across India, further aiding and simplifying the process of enquiries and purchases, the company added.

M&M said customers can visit their nearest CSC VLE store to make an inquiry about select vehicles such as Bolero, Bolero Neo, Scorpio, XUV 300, Marazzo, Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck.

This will be processed digitally by the VLE to facilitate information, test drive and or delivery by an authorised Mahindra dealer, it added.

