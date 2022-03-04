UK dockers refuse to unload tanker of Russian gas - union
04-03-2022
Dockers in Britain have refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas, forcing it to dock elsewhere, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the TUC union said on Friday. The Boris Vilkitskiy was last seen in the English Channel and is now reporting its status as "For Orders" as of 0733 GMT.
The Guardian reported that the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain in southeast England with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.
