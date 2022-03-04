Union MoS for MSME inaugurates Summit on Plastics Recycling & Waste Management

Union Minister of State for MSME inaugurated International Summit on Plastics Recycling & Waste Management today being organized by Ministry of MSME in association with The All-India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) from 4th – 5th March, 2022 at New Delhi.

Ministry of MSME also launched two special initiatives - 'Sambhav' and 'Svavlamban' to promote entrepreneurship amongst youth, especially in aspirational Districts all across the country.

The Mega International Summit emphasizes on "Know your Waste and how Recycling is the right thing to do, which is to be done in a right way". The 2-day Summit scheduled at New Delhi will bring together distinguished speakers -National and International from the Government and Industry to deliberate upon challenges and opportunities in the Plastics. The summit will be attended by more than 350 MSME's physically and more than 1000 MSMEs virtually from all over the country. Besides, international delegates from different countries will be attending the mega summit virtually.

Talking at the inaugural session, Union Minister of State Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said that, "This Mega Event is an effective platform to bring together the stakeholders and experts to discuss the impact and possible solution for MSMEs and open new business opportunities in the Plastics industry and the Recycling Sector with a great belief in the vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan"

As part of the Iconic Week Celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of MSME is conducting Sambhav- National Level Awareness Program (NLAP) in Webinar Mode from 28.02.2022 to 31.03.2022 in 1300 colleges across the country through its field offices and organising more than 200 Nukkad Natak in 46 Aspirational Districts under a Special Drive called Svavlamban to promote entrepreneurship amongst youth population and spreading awareness on Schemes of Ministry and its Initiatives.

Speaking at the Summit, Shri B.B. Swain, Secretary (MSME) said "Recycling plastic is one of the foremost steps towards innovation and sustainability in this industry. Considering the global potential and employment opportunities, the Plastic industry will play a major role in the success of the "Make in India" policy of the Government of India.

Emphasizing on the role of Plastics and Recycling – Mr. Kishore P. Sampat, President, AIPMA said "AIPMA have organized various virtual events with MSME-DIs of different states on Plastic Waste Management and Recycling Technologies to generate awareness and to bring our members up to speed on Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) and New Plastic Waste Management Policies."

Shri Arvind Mehta, Chairman, Governing Council, AIPMA said, "A sustainable, plastic waste management lies on the ability to recover & recycle plastics profitably. There is huge scope for formalizing this sector and vastly improving both quality and capacity of recycling. This mega conference would open up many business opportunities for MSME's in the recycling and waste management sector in the country."

