Junio raises Rs 45 cr from NB Ventures, others

Digital payments firm Junio has raised Rs 45 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by the UAE-based firm NB Ventures, the start-up said on Friday.

The Rajiv Dadlani Group also participated in the funding round, the city-based company said, adding that it intends to utilise the freshly raised capital to bolster its team, roll out new product features, and customer acquisition.

''There is a strong acceptance among the parent-children community. We are now in the process of introducing new and exciting features while focusing on developing a user-friendly product. We are delighted to have our new investors on board, and thank them for their support,'' the statement said.

Junio aims to digitize pocket money for children and be the preferred digital payment option. The platform offers a 'smart card' that enables kids to make offline and online purchases.

''The New Delhi-based startup's goal is to nurture discipline and awareness in children about how to manage money, in a fun and practical way. Parents have visibility to the spending patterns of their children, and can guide towards early lessons in money management,'' the statement said.

Junio in 2021 had raised USD 2 million (about Rs 15 crore) from marquee angel investors such as Kunal Shah and Yashish Dahiya, Venture Catalysts, and family offices led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group.

