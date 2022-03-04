Merger of MSRTC with Maha govt not feasible practically, administratively: Panel report

The Maharashtra government-appointed committee has said that the merger of the state transport corporation with the government and treating its employees as government personnel was not feasible practically and administratively.

The committee's report, which was tabled in the state Assembly on Friday, recommended the rejection of the demand made by employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for merger with the state government, while maintaining the independent status of the corporation.

The panel, in its report, has recommended that the government make a budgetary provision for the next four years to ensure timely payment of wages to employees.

After a specified period, the financial status must be reviewed and decision about financial assistance should be taken, it said.

The committee comprised additional chief secretary (transport) Ashish Kumar Singh, ACS (finance) Manoj Saunik and Debashish Chakravarty, the chief secretary who retired recently.

Employees of the state transport corporation have been on strike since November last year.

