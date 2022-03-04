ADB releasing $8m grant to help Kiribati’s response to COVID-19
"This quick-disbursing ADB financing will help the Government of Kiribati better manage this unprecedented medical emergency," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is releasing an $8 million (A$11.3 million) grant from its Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3) to help finance the Government of Kiribati's response to the community transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The country is battling large-scale community transmission of the pandemic, with Kiribati's Ministry of Health and Medical Service confirming 11 deaths among 2,940 cases of COVID-19.
"This quick-disbursing ADB financing will help the Government of Kiribati better manage this unprecedented medical emergency," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez.
The ADB-supported Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3) fills a financing gap common to many Pacific developing member countries during disasters, providing a predictable and quick-disbursing source of financing for early response and recovery activities.
