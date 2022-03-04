ADB releasing $8m grant to help Kiribati’s response to COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is releasing an $8 million (A$11.3 million) grant from its Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3) to help finance the Government of Kiribati's response to the community transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The country is battling large-scale community transmission of the pandemic, with Kiribati's Ministry of Health and Medical Service confirming 11 deaths among 2,940 cases of COVID-19.

"This quick-disbursing ADB financing will help the Government of Kiribati better manage this unprecedented medical emergency," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez.

The ADB-supported Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 3) fills a financing gap common to many Pacific developing member countries during disasters, providing a predictable and quick-disbursing source of financing for early response and recovery activities.