Left Menu

BMW rolls out 1,00,000th Made-in-India car from TN manufacturing unit

BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:10 IST
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th Made-in-India car from TN manufacturing unit
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury carmaker BMW has rolled out the 1,00,000th Made-in-India car manufactured at its facility at neighboring Singaperumalkoil on Friday.

A BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition received the special badge marking the milestone, a company statement said here.

''It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th Made in India car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team's hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI Car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world,'' BMW Group Plant, Managing Director Thomas Dose said.

Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes with state-of-the-art technology, and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success, he said.

The Chennai plant which commenced operation in March 2007 celebrates its 15th anniversary this year and it has increased the number of locally produced car models to 13 at the facility. The plant runs on 100 percent green electricity. ''...increased localization of up to 50 percent and robust collaboration with local supplier partners have created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022