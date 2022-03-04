MS Multi Speciality Hospital by Dr G Suresh Babu enables effective orthopaedics services to uplift rural healthcare

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading orthopaedic hospitals, MS Multi Speciality Hospital has introduced effective ortho treatments to make healthcare affordable for rural masses. Through cutting-edge technologies and advanced infrastructure, the centre is focused towards making healthcare accessible to all. They have undertaken a number of uplifting community initiatives focused on helping families keep active, and prioritise the well being of the poor. Located in Pithapuram, a place in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the centre is currently offering services in orthopaedics , rheumatology , regenerative medicine , gynaecology, obstetrics, infertility, minimally invasive surgeries, critical and emergency care equipped with multidisciplinary ICU. MS Multi Speciality Hospital's ICU operations have provided huge savings for the poor patients who would otherwise have to rely on big corporate hospitals in cities. Savings for each of the rural patients would run into a few lakh rupees.

"We initiated the hospital as soon as we realised there was a problem in rural healthcare. And, we are happy to witness the impressive progress we are making to achieve our vision. Today, we stand as a leader in our own specialities in rural healthcare in our district. We wish more people become aware of our services and start utilising them and give us an opportunity to raise the standards of rural healthcare", says Dr G Suresh Babu, Managing Director at MS Multi Speciality Hospital. Led by Dr G Suresh Babu, an expert in the field of rheumatology, he started his journey after the sudden death of his father-in-law. Realising the need to address the criticalities of the patients across, he started his training for rheumatology to serve those in need. Today, Dr G Suresh Babu has successfully treated more than 9000 patients and holds prowess as a leading orthopaedic surgeon specially trained in rheumatology, sports injury, regenerative and cellular therapeutics. He is currently serving as the Managing Director of M S Multispecialty hospital.

Throughout the pandemic, the centre has offered multidisciplinary services to treat their patients. From setting up an ICU to offering affordable medical treatments, they have enabled their patients to get the best treatment and save their lives. An Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Manjusha is another exemplary name working on to accomplish the mission of enhanced rural healthcare. She is a gold medalist and a very committed person towards her profession. Trained in laparoscopy & infertility, she is striving hard to provide affordable quality healthcare in laparoscopy and infertility in the rural setup. Focused on upgrading rural healthcare and bringing out possible measures to procure effective healthcare services, the hospital envisions to be at the forefront of making healthcare affordable in every part of the country.

