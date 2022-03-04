Ram Chandra Prasad Singh presents Ispat Rajbhasha Sammaan Awards

The meeting of Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Steel was held last evening i.e. 03rd March, 2022 at Madurai, Tamil Nadu under the chairmanship of the Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. The Vice Chairman of the meeting, the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste also graced the occasion.

The Committee reviewed the progress of Hindi in detail and appreciated the efforts being made by the Ministry for promoting the progressive use of Hindi in official work. The Minister of Steel welcomed the suggestions given by the members for promoting the use of Hindi in the Ministry and its Undertakings. Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh assured the members for taking appropriate and prompt action on their constructive suggestions. Minister of State for Steel apprised the members about the status of usage of Hindi in the Ministry and its Undertakings.

Earlier, Additional Secretary (Steel), Smt. Ruchika Chaudhry Govil welcomed the Committee. The meeting was being held after a period of 3 years. The disruption was due to the prevailing pandemic in the country. Deputy Director (OL), Smt. Aastha Jain made Power Point Presentation on effective implementation of Hindi. CMDs of each of the 8 PSUs also presented their achievements in using and propagating the use of Hindi.

On this occasion, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh awarded "Ispat Rajbhasha Sammaan" awards and Commendation Certificates for the year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 to the Undertakings for their excellent performance in the usage of Official Language Rajbhasha.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the Chair as well as to the Members.

(With Inputs from PIB)