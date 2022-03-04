Left Menu

Gujarat: Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to logistical problems

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:57 IST
Gujarat: Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to logistical problems
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Expo 2022 that was to be held between March 10 and 14 in Gandhinagar in Gujarat has been postponed by the Defence ministry citing logistical problems.

"Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, DefExpo2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course," A Bharat Bhusan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, tweeted on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Defence Expo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022