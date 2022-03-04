Gujarat: Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to logistical problems

The Defence Expo 2022 that was to be held between March 10 and 14 in Gandhinagar in Gujarat has been postponed by the Defence ministry citing logistical problems.

"Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, DefExpo2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course," A Bharat Bhusan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, tweeted on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Defence Expo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)