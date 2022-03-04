Left Menu

Ninjacart launches USD 25-mn agri seed fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:58 IST
Ninjacart launches USD 25-mn agri seed fund
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-platform lending platform Ninjacart on Friday said it has launched a USD 25-million agri seed fund to support emerging and new-age start-ups in the agriculture sector.

To boost tech innovation and accelerate disruption, Ninjacart will make seed investments in start-ups, entrepreneurs and tech innovators who present sustainable and tech-enabled solutions, the company said in a statement.

In addition, Ninjacart will invest in teams that have great tech abilities but may lack a solution or an idea at the moment.

''We have come a long way and we now wish to give back to the system by investing in new ideas and teams that are working hard to bring about change,'' Ninjacart co-founder and CEO Thirukumaran Nagarajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022