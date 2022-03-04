India vs SL 1st Test: Scoreboard on day 1

Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

India: Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33 Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29 Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58 Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45 Rishabh Pant b Lakmal 96 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Dhananjaya de Silva 27 Ravindra Jadeja batting 45 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 10 Extras: (LB-5, NB-9) 14 Total: (For six wickets in 85 Overs) 357 Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175, 5-228, 6-332.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 16-1-63-1, Vishwa Fernando 16-1-69-1, Lahiru Kumara 10.5-1-52-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 28-2-107-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 11-1-47-1, Charith Asalanka 3.1-0.14-0.

