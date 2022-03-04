Left Menu

Mamata questions Centre's role in bringing back students from Ukraine

Alleging that there was delay on the part of the Centre in bringing back students from Ukraine, she urged that adequate number of flights be arranged for the purpose.I am very much worried about the lives of Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:18 IST
Mamata questions Centre's role in bringing back students from Ukraine
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the Centre's role in bringing back students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and expressed her concern over their condition. Alleging that there was delay on the part of the Centre in bringing back students from Ukraine, she urged that adequate number of flights be arranged for the purpose.

''I am very much worried about the lives of Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why were steps not taken earlier?,'' Banerjee tweeted.

''I urge the central government that an adequate number of flights be arranged immediately and all the students be brought back as soon as possible,'' she added. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had on Thursday said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and nearly 4,000 of them have returned to India in the last few days The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the Indian citizens as the overall ground situation deteriorated with gunfire, bombings and missile attacks continuing to rock various parts of the country, including its capital Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022