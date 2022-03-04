Maersk curbs Belarus cargo delveries due to Ukraine sanctions
Shipping and logistics group Maersk said on Friday it will sharply curtail its transport of goods to Belarus in order to comply with sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Going forward, only bookings for foodstuff, medicines, and humanitarian supplies (except dual-use) will be accepted after extensive screening," Maersk said in a statement.
Belarus is a close ally of Russia and some Russian forces that entered Ukraine came from Belarusian territory.
