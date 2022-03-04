Left Menu

NRL backed Onetracker acquired by Australian delivery company

Onetracker provides a world class enterprise technology platform for logistics and last mile delivery companies. 

Updated: 04-03-2022 17:39 IST
NRL backed Onetracker acquired by Australian delivery company
Numaligarh Refinery Limited backed Onetracker Technologies Pvt Ltd (onetraker.com) from Guwahati , Assam has been acquired by Get it Fast (www.getitfast.com.au), an innovative Australian last mile delivery company.

Onetracker provides a world class enterprise technology platform for logistics and last mile delivery companies. Onetracker is backed by Numaligarh Refinery Limited through its flagship startup initiative called NRL Ideation to encourage local entrepreneurs from North East India and create a conducive atmosphere for startup businesses in this region. This support from Numaligarh Refinery enabled Onetracker to successfully explore business opportunities in global markets and contributed immensely to the acquisition by Get it Fast.

This acquisition will allow Get it Fast to invest extensively in Onetracker's platform to build a world class product ready for global markets.

(With Inputs from PIB)

