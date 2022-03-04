Left Menu

Three CRPF personnel killed, one injured in UP highway crash

Those who died in the accident were identified Hiralal 51, Jaiprakash 44 and Dharmendra Ram 43, police said.Another jawan was seriously injured and has been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital, police said.The police have taken the truck into custody.On Friday, homage was paid to the mortal remains of the three jawans at Police Lines Basti.

Three CRPF personnel killed, one injured in UP highway crash
Three CRPF personnel were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident here, when they were on their way to join duties at polling booths ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night on the National Highway-28 near Khajhaula police outpost, they said.

The CRPF personnel were travelling in an SUV to join duties at polling stations on March 7, when the seventh phase of the election will be held.

Three jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Charlie 112 battalion died on the spot when a truck hit the SUV. Those who died in the accident were identified Hiralal (51), Jaiprakash (44) and Dharmendra Ram (43), police said.

Another jawan was seriously injured and has been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital, police said.

The police have taken the truck into custody.

On Friday, homage was paid to the mortal remains of the three jawans at Police Lines Basti. Inspector General of Police, Basti Zone, Rajesh Modak also paid floral tributes to the deceased CRPF personnel.

The bodies were later handed over to the relatives of the jawans.

