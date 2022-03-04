Maersk curbs Belarus cargo delveries due to Ukraine sanctions

Shipping and logistics group Maersk will sharply curtail its transport of goods to Belarus to comply with sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

"Going forward, only bookings for foodstuff, medicines and humanitarian supplies (except dual use) will be accepted after extensive screening," Maersk said in a statement. Denmark-based Maersk added that it would be unable to receive from or make payments to any banks that are under sanctions.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and some Russian forces that entered Ukraine came from Belarusian territory. The European Union on Wednesday approved new sanctions against Belarus for its role in the invasion, effectively banning about 70% of all imports from that country, and on Friday suspended cooperation and research programmes.

Sweden's IKEA and Swiss engineering and automation group ABB have also halted their Belarus operations.

