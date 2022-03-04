Hyderabad's Hotel Management Students Get a Robust Start with Lucrative Job Placements in Leading Star Properties

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyderabad based Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM) a premier hospitality education institution of South India that has been grooming future leaders in the hospitality industry conducted a mega campus recruitment drive at Hyderabad recently. Whilst, 410 CAIIHM Hyderabad students attended the interview and bagged recruitment offers from their preferred Star properties like Le Meridian, Westin, Green Park, Marigold, Radisson Blu, Lemon Tree, Hampshire Plaza, Hotel Avasa, Hotel Daspalla, The Golkonda Hotel, Hyatt Place, Dolphin Hotel, Celebrity club, The Platinum Boutique, Deccan Serai, Amirta Castle, Minerva Grand, Aditya Park Sarovar Portico, Inox, Yashodha Hospital and overseas recruiters where students were recruited directly.

Placements were given in their preferred Department and preferred locations including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Goa, Daman, Gujarat, Mumbai and Udaipurin addition to reputed star properties & Chain link restaurants and overseas recruiters participated in this one-day mega campus drive. Virtual interviews were also conducted for the outstation eminent star properties like Hablis, Residency Towers, Green Park Chennai, MGM Resorts, JP Hotels, Classic Sarovar Portico, Fern Group of Hotels, Udai Vilas, Marriott, Oberoi group of hotels, Sheraton Group of Hotels, Sterling Group of Hotels and Apollo Sindoori Groups, in addition to overseas recruiters. Three of the CAIIHM students from Hyderabad landed up with lucrative job offers from one of Turkey's Five Star Properties.

Speaking at the campus drive in Hyderabad, Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta IIHM said, "It was heartening and encouraging seeing the participating hoteliers extremely happy recruiting our 400 plus students from Hyderabad, out of which three have been selected for a five-star property in Turkey. About 3575 vacancies were created by the Placement Department of Chennais Amirta for the benefit of students who attended this campus drive at Hyderabad." The campus drive was organised by Rajesh Kumar - Principal of Chennais Amirta IIHM, Balkampet Hyderabad campus and Kavitha Nandakumar - Chief advisor for Placement Department - Pan India.

Founded in 2010, Chennais Amirta IIHM aims to groom high calibre hospitality professionals and set a benchmark in the hospitality academics across the world. With a tagline 'Think Hotel Management; Think Chennais Amirta', the institute reflects its strong brand identity in South India's hospitality industry, with rich and experienced faculty members, state-of-the-art- lab facilities and academics that are a perfect blend of theoretical knowledge, Industrial Exposure trainings and on job trainings for students.

Part Time Job facility is another boon for the students who gets handsome salary while pursuing his studies helping him to meet his financial needs and also gets wider exposure and experience during his academic tenure. Despite the hospitality sector being badly affected by COVID-19, Chennais Amirta IIHM has consistently performed well and provided its students with 100 per cent placements. With 16 different courses offered across Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore, about 15000 students are part of the institute's alumni, who occupy key positions in most of the hotels across India and abroad.

