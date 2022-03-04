Upcoming Industrial Park by Royale Estate Group to give a boost to region's holistic economic development

Chandigarh [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): After carving a niche for itself in the region's affordable, ethical and quality housing sector, Royale Estate Group (REG) has become a partner to ensure holistic economic development of the region. It is creating a state-of-the-art Integrated Industrial Park, the vision document cum blueprint of which has been made in consultation with industry experts.

"Our decision to foray into the Industrial sector is like giving back to society. The housing segment is more lucrative for the real estate players but not to us beyond a point. At REG, we wish to give back to society in a different and sustainable way. Our initiative for the industries will be a case in point, which will further improve the ease of doing business and generate employment opportunities," said Piyush Kansal, a young Director at REG. The industrial park, which will be of an international level will be established soon.

"There is a need to retain the migration of talent and capital from the region. This will be possible only when we create quality infrastructure for local, domestic and foreign investors. It is an important task we have undertaken after realizing the fact that as a responsible, transparent and honest real estate player, we also have to become a partner in the economic development of the region," said Neeraj Kansal, Director, REG. It is worth mentioning that REG-built housing complexes have become a favourite for the region's homebuyers as they do not compromise with fair practices. "It is true that buyers should take precautions while investing their money in real estate. Builders and promoters also have to be accountable to them. They cannot renege on promises of timely delivery of residential and commercial units to investors," added Piyush Kansal.

"We provide a safe investment option as we do not take any kind of bank or private loan, and create the projects on 100 per cent registered land. An approved project should stick to ethical norms set by the RERA and the state government. The layout plan must be approved by the government bodies in totality," added Neeraj Kansal. REG has developed 17 million plus square feet area in 20 plus projects over the last many years. 10,000 properties have been delivered so far and there are 10 plus ongoing projects. "Our major strength lies in the fact that first we purchase land, followed by approvals. We don't leave our customers after the sale. Rather we support them to get acquainted with the property and surroundings and provide them with assistance because we have an in-house post sale assistance team available all the time. There is due diligence in our approach," said Ashish Mittal, another Director of the group.

The upcoming Industrial park at the Banur Tepla Road (BTR) is slated to turn fortunes of the region and will make Chandigarh region and Punjab an economic engine of north India. The reason: all types of industries be they large, MSME, start-ups etc will come up because of the global level infrastructure being planned. The best part is that the group behind the Integrated Industrial park has a legacy of providing safety and security of investments and has earned a sobriquet of being 'Honest Builders.' The development of an industrial park will be a boon for the region's holistic economic development and will create job opportunities.

