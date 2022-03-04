Left Menu

Ukraine war: Aviation Ministry says 11 civilian, 4 IAF flights will bring back Indians on Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:15 IST
Ukraine war: Aviation Ministry says 11 civilian, 4 IAF flights will bring back Indians on Saturday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eleven civilian and four Indian Air Force (IAF) flights will return to India on Saturday with Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated on Friday.

The 11 civilian flights on Saturday are expected to bring back more than 2,200 Indians, with 10 landing in Delhi and one in Mumbai, the ministry's statement noted.

The statement did not say how many Indians will be coming on the four IAF flights.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to a Russian military offensive.

On Friday, 14 civilian and three IAF flights brought 3,772 Indians back, the statement noted.

