Left Menu

Turkey says situation in Ukraine worsening, Turkish air space to remain open

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:34 IST
Turkey says situation in Ukraine worsening, Turkish air space to remain open
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday the situation in Ukraine was worsening and it must not be allowed to escalate, adding Turkey would keep its air space open.

Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Cavusoglu added Turkey and Russia were in contact at the military level to make sure Turkish vessels could safely return from ports in the Black Sea.

He also said Turkey wanted to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at a diplomacy forum in southern Turkey next week, but that it was unclear if the ministers would be able to attend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022