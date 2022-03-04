Turkey says situation in Ukraine worsening, Turkish air space to remain open
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday the situation in Ukraine was worsening and it must not be allowed to escalate, adding Turkey would keep its air space open.
Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Cavusoglu added Turkey and Russia were in contact at the military level to make sure Turkish vessels could safely return from ports in the Black Sea.
He also said Turkey wanted to bring together the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at a diplomacy forum in southern Turkey next week, but that it was unclear if the ministers would be able to attend.
