Indian rupee weakens by 22 paise to 76.16 against US dollar

The Indian rupee weakened by 22 paise to 76.16 against the US dollar on Friday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict dampened investors' sentiments. At the interbank foreign currency market, the rupee opened the trade weak at 76.06 against the US dollar. It slipped to a low of 76.22 against the US dollar in the intra-day.

The rupee also touched a high of 75.99 against the US dollar in the intra-day. The rupee ended the day at 76.16 against the US dollar, which is 22 paise down from its previous day's close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)