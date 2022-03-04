Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL41 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets retreat for third day as Ukraine war drags on; post weekly losses Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty lurched lower for the third day running on Friday, in lockstep with global equities, as risk-off sentiment prevailed amid Russia stepping up its military offensive against Ukraine.

DCM32 BIZ-LD STEEL-PRICES-UKRAINE Steel prices jump up to Rs 5,000 per tonne as supply chains hit amid Russia-Ukraine conflict New Delhi: Domestic steel makers have hiked the prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) and TMT bars by up to Rs 5,000 per tonne as supply chain is being impacted amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

DEL40 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee plunges below 76-mark on soaring crude amid Ukraine-Russia war Mumbai: The rupee on Friday slid below the 76-mark for the first time this year and settled at an 11-week low as investors assessed the global economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict amid rising crude oil prices.

DEL47 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 75, silver declines Rs 453 New Delhi: Gold on Friday gained Rs 75 to Rs 51,863 per 10 grams in the national capital in line with steady global prices and a weak rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL45 BIZ-FOREX-RESERVES Forex reserves decline by USD 1.425 bn on a dip in currency assets Mumbai: India's forex reserves declined by USD 1.425 billion to USD 631.527 billion for the week ended in February 25 due to a dip in currency assets, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

DEL44 BIZ-LIC IPO LIC IPO: Govt to take call in best interest of investors, says official New Delhi: The government will take a call on the IPO of the country's largest insurer LIC in the ''best interest of the investors'', a senior official said on Friday as it is closely watching the market amid volatility caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

DCM37 BIZ-DATA PROTECTION-LOBBIES Data protection bill: Par panel's recommendations to hit India biz environment, FDI flows, say global industry bodies New Delhi: Implementation of the proposed Data Protection Bill, as recommended by a Parliamentary panel, will significantly degrade India's business environment and reduce foreign investment inflows, a dozen global industry bodies have said in a joint letter to the government.

DCM35 BIZ-STOCKS-LD WEALTH Investors' wealth slumps over Rs 5.59 lakh cr in three days of market fall New Delhi: Investors' wealth tumbled more than Rs 5.59 lakh crore in three days of market fall as sentiments remained muted amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global economy.

DCM34 BIZ-APEDA-NATURAL FARMING APEDA to formulate strategy to promote export of natural farming products New Delhi: The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Friday said it is in the process of formulating a strategy to promote export of natural farming products, which holds huge potential in the global markets.

DCM19 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Rs 12 hike in petrol, diesel price needed to break-even New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices, which have been on a freeze for the past four months in view of assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, need to be increased by over Rs 12 per litre by March 16 for fuel retailers to break even.

