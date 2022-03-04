Left Menu

ArcelorMittal halts production at Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:44 IST
ArcelorMittal halts production at Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PT) Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has stopped production at its Kryvyi Rih facility in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between the eastern European country and Russia.

In a statement, ArcelorMittal, which is owned by Indian-origin industrialist Lakshmi N Mittal, said ''the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (has been taken) in order to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets.'' The company has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum (approximately one-third of its normal production levels), the company said in the statement issued on Thursday.

The steelmaker further said it is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to its employees and the entire Ukrainian population.

Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries. In India, the company runs a steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat in a joint venture with Japan-based Nippon Steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022