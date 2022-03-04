Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Ukraine worries outweigh strong jobs data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as Ukraine worries outweigh strong jobs data
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as concerns over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine overshadowed data that showed an acceleration in jobs growth last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139.23 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 33,655.43.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 21.37 points, or 0.49%, at 4,342.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.71 points, or 0.61%, to 13,455.23 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022