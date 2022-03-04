Ukraine asks United States and EU to freeze all Russian bank assets
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:11 IST
Ukraine's central bank governor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, called on the United States and the European Union on Friday to freeze the assets of all Russian banks within their jurisdiction and to suspend their access to their markets and banks.
"We urge you to take decisions that will help in the international fight against terrorist financing," Shevchenko said in a statement.
