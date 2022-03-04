Left Menu

Tesla Germany plant receives conditional license to start production

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST
  • Germany

Tesla has received a conditional license to begin production at its electric vehicle (EV) factory and adjacent battery plant in Gruenheide, Germany, the local environmental ministry in Brandenburg said on Friday.

The factory, which Tesla has begun constructing under pre-approval permits, is set to produce over 500,000 battery-electric vehicles a year, while the battery plant will generate over 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year - outstripping European competitors on both fronts.

