Eight students reach Jaipur from war-torn Ukraine
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Another group of eight students, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, reached Jaipur on Friday. Industries minister Shakuntla Rawat and MLA Rafiq Khan received the students, who had reached the Mumbai airport from Bucharest and then arrived at Jaipur by a plane.
Rawat said the state government will bear the expenses of the students' travel to their home.
Of the eight students, two each belonged to Ajmer, Kota and Bhilwara, one each to Pali and Udaipur each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Kota road accident
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh aid to kin of Kota accident victims
Rajasthan: Nine people including groom dead after car falls in Kota's Chambal river
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh aid to kin of Kota accident victims
President Kovind expresses grief over road mishap in Rajasthan's Kota