Bank of Italy unit asks banks to notify it of all Russian asset freezes

A unit of the Bank of Italy on Friday asked Italian banks to communicate all measures applied to freeze the assets of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A unit of the Bank of Italy on Friday asked Italian banks to communicate all measures applied to freeze the assets of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis. UIF - the financial information unit - said in a statement all notifications needed to give details of the subjects involved and the value and nature of the assets, and had to be sent "as soon as possible".

The European Union, the United States, Britain and others have hit Russia with a wide range of sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. They have also imposed asset freezes, travel bans and other restrictions on numerous Russian individuals including President Vladimir Putin himself.

