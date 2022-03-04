Bank of Italy unit asks banks to notify it of all Russian asset freezes
A unit of the Bank of Italy on Friday asked Italian banks to communicate all measures applied to freeze the assets of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
- Country:
- Italy
A unit of the Bank of Italy on Friday asked Italian banks to communicate all measures applied to freeze the assets of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis. UIF - the financial information unit - said in a statement all notifications needed to give details of the subjects involved and the value and nature of the assets, and had to be sent "as soon as possible".
The European Union, the United States, Britain and others have hit Russia with a wide range of sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. They have also imposed asset freezes, travel bans and other restrictions on numerous Russian individuals including President Vladimir Putin himself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- United States
- Britain
- The European Union
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
Britain sees record investment in 10-bln-pound cyber sector
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine